Tennessee Titans welcome new broadcast announcer after Mike Keith's departure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After the voice of Mike Keith's departure, the Tennessee Titans introduced their new play-by-play announcer.

Taylor Zarzour is the new lead broadcaster, replacing Keith as he transitioned to Knoxville to the Vol Network. Keith had been with the Titans for years.

"I know people always say this, when they get a job that they are excited about, how it is like a dream come true, or a chance of a lifetime," Zarzour said in a Tennessee Titans news release. "To sit here today, I can't stop thinking about this opportunity, and I am really excited to get going. The things that are the most fulfilling to me are calling sporting events, doing football, and golf, but doing play-by-play and being the extension of a community. To be the voice of a team in a town my wife and I have always dreamed of living in, I can't believe it. I am super excited about it."

Before coming to Nashville, Zarzour was with the SEC Network for college football games and Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio for The Masters and other major golf championships.

Zarzour previously worked in Nashville 24 years ago for Morning Sports Page on Sports Radio 560. Hes since been at other radio stations in Alabama and North Carolina.

"I am going to be the voice of the Titans, that's for sure," Zarzour said. "I love being a neutral, call-it-down the middle SEC commentator on Saturdays. But on Sundays, I am the voice of the Titans, and I am very excited about representing the fan base."

