Tennessee Titans will play Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of 2022 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans may not yet know their Week 1 opponent, but for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, they will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in a Monday night match, September 19 at 6:15 p.m. CST.

The face off will be part of a Monday night double header. The announcement was first made by the NFL on social media.

The Titans previously beat the Bills 34-31 in a close game on Monday Night Football in 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The Titans also beat the Bills in 2020 in a much less tight 42-16 match at Nissan Stadium.

The Bills last beat the Titans in 2018 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

The full schedule will be revealed Thursday.

More information is available on the Tennessee Titans website.

