Tennessee to invest $15M in 18 lakes, add fisherman's brand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee plan to invest $15 million in improvements at 18 lakes will be branded after bass fishing superstar Bill Dance.

Gov. Bill Lee's office announced plans Thursday to create the Bill Dance Signature Lakes by partnering his agencies on wildlife resources, state parks and tourism.

Lee's office says the lakes touch 39 counties, including 22 that are at-risk or economically distressed. Improvement projects are slated to begin in 2022 and will approach completion by fall 2024.

The lakes include nine large reservoirs that will receive new or upgraded ramps through a partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Other improvements will include increased stocking, habitat and fisheries management, courtesy docks, parking, additional access points, fishing piers and signs.

The Bill Dance Signature Lakes projects are slated to begin at the following areas:

