Tennessee to keep 9 congressional seats after census count

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will keep its nine U.S. House seats after its population grew nearly 9% from 2010 to 2020. According to initial numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday, Tennessee had 6.9 million residents in the latest one-a-decade population count.

That’s up from the 6.3 million reported in 2010. Republicans hold seven of the state’s nine congressional districts, which is consistent with the GOP’s dominance through most of the state’s political offices.

The two Democrats who hold House seats in the state are anchored in Memphis and Nashville, the state’s largest population areas