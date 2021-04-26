Watch
Tennessee to keep 9 congressional seats after census count

JOHN RUSSELL/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Urban sprawl has taken over what was once farmland in Williamson County, Tenn., on Monday, March 19, 2001. Williamson County has grown 53 percent in the last decade, according to census reports.(AP Photo/John Russell)
Posted at 5:46 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 18:46:48-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will keep its nine U.S. House seats after its population grew nearly 9% from 2010 to 2020. According to initial numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday, Tennessee had 6.9 million residents in the latest one-a-decade population count.

That’s up from the 6.3 million reported in 2010. Republicans hold seven of the state’s nine congressional districts, which is consistent with the GOP’s dominance through most of the state’s political offices.

The two Democrats who hold House seats in the state are anchored in Memphis and Nashville, the state’s largest population areas

