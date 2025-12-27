Tennessee to launch first registry for repeat domestic violence offenders

Tennessee lawmakers are preparing for Savanna’s Law to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, creating a new public registry for repeat domestic violence offenders.

Tennessee will be the first state to create a registry focused exclusively on repeat domestic violence offenders.

The law is named for Savanna Puckett, a Middle Tennessee sheriff’s deputy killed in 2022 by her ex-boyfriend, who had a documented history of domestic assault arrests.

The law requires the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to maintain an online database of people convicted at least twice of domestic violence offenses against a domestic abuse victim. The public registry will list an offender’s name, date of birth, conviction dates, counties of conviction, and a current photograph, while excluding addresses and identification numbers.

Individuals placed on the registry will be charged a $150 fee. Courts will keep $50 for administrative costs, while the remaining $100 will support family violence prevention and intervention programs. How long an offender remains listed will depend on their criminal history, ranging from five years to as long as 20 years.

Savanna’s Law will apply only to offenses committed on or after its Jan. 1, 2026 effective date, though earlier convictions may be considered when determining who qualifies for the registry.

