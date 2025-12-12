Tennessee to manage $38 million in grants for farmers, landowners hit by Hurricane Helene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $38.1 million in grants to cover agricultural losses due to Hurricane Helene in Tennessee.
Landowners will have the opportunity to apply for block grants, and must reside in the following categories and meet specific criteria.
Eligible producers must reside in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, or Washington counties, which were identified in Governor Lee’s Expedited Major Disaster Declaration.
Eligible agricultural losses fall under four categories:
- Infrastructure Loss - physical structures and equipment
- Future Economic Loss - long‑term production recovery
- Market Loss - lost sales due to market disruption
- Farm Production Loss - loss of crops
Application details and guidance will be available in the coming weeks on the TDA website and social media pages.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
