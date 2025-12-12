Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tennessee to manage $38 million in grants for farmers, landowners hit by Hurricane Helene

Don Anderson
Nearly 60 neighbors step up to help farmer harvest field after having heart attack
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $38.1 million in grants to cover agricultural losses due to Hurricane Helene in Tennessee.

Landowners will have the opportunity to apply for block grants, and must reside in the following categories and meet specific criteria.

Eligible producers must reside in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, or Washington counties, which were identified in Governor Lee’s Expedited Major Disaster Declaration.

Eligible agricultural losses fall under four categories:

  • Infrastructure Loss - physical structures and equipment
  • Future Economic Loss - long‑term production recovery
  • Market Loss - lost sales due to market disruption
  • Farm Production Loss - loss of crops

Application details and guidance will be available in the coming weeks on the TDA website and social media pages.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

