Tennessee to move into phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee will begin phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Monday, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced.

Phase 1c includes residents who are 16 years or older and have high-risk medical conditions, household contacts of high-risk children under 16 years old, pregnant women and household contacts of pregnant women.

While some counties in the state will be ready to move into this phase next week, not every county is in the same phase of vaccine distribution. The Metro Public Health Department began offering vaccines to adults 65 through 70 years old late last week. Residents are asked to check with their local health department to see which phase the county is in.

Piercey said the state will be able to move into this phase thanks to an anticipated large surplus of vaccine doses coming to the state over the next three weeks.

Tennessee is expected to receive 54,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, which only requires one shot, on Wednesday. The next shipment of the company's vaccine is scheduled for the week of March 22. The state will also receive 192,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines this week, both of which require two doses.

Tennesseans can visit the state's COVID-19 website for information on how to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.