Tennessee to pause most Memorial Day weekend lane closures

WTVF
Posted at 10:24 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 23:24:38-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say almost all construction-related highway lane closures will be paused for Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the lane closures will be on pause for interstates and state routes from Friday through early next Tuesday.

Drivers may still run into some lane closures for long-term construction projects. Drivers speeding through work zones where workers are present could face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

AAA projects that more than 776,000 Tennesseans plan to travel over Memorial Day weekend, with more than 687,000 driving to their destinations.

