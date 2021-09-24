Tennessee Tourism installs 'color blind' viewfinders in 12 state parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Autumn is such a great time to see some of the most beautiful colors nature has to offer, but people who are color blind have never gotten to experience them - until now.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development has installed special viewfinders that allow people who are color blind to see all the colors of fall. The viewfinders are outfitted with En-Chroma lenses, which alleviate red-green color blindness.

Below is map of parks where nature-goers can use the viewfinders:

The viewfinders were first introduced in 2017 to help color blind visitors at the Great Smoky Mountains. The tourism department said it decided to install the viewfinders in a total of 12 locations due to popular demand.