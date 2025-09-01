Tennessee tourism sets new records with $31.66 billion in direct spending

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The state of Tennessee welcomed 147 million visitors in 2024, setting a new record for tourism. Those travelers generated $31.66 billion in direct spending statewide—marking the fourth consecutive year of record-breaking growth.

Nashville, in particular, stood out as the top destination. Davidson County alone brought in $11.2 billion in visitor spending, according to Tourism Economics and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. That translates to an average of $30.7 million spent every day in Music City.

For tourists, the numbers tell only part of the story. Over Labor Day weekend, visitors from across the globe packed their bags for Music City—trading in a holiday at home for a holiday of adventure.

Jo Theis and Joyanne Vanbloom, who traveled from Nebraska, were among them.

“It is my first time, yes,” Theis said, explaining that their trip coincided with Nebraska’s women’s volleyball tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

Vanbloom, a repeat visitor, said there’s always something new to discover.

“About my fourth time in Nashville, but it’s the first time I walked this much in Nashville,” she said with a laugh.

From honky-tonks and Fourth of July fireworks to dog parks and breweries, the city continues to offer something for everyone. Visitor Peter Ranger summed it up simply:

“Come, walk around, talk to the locals, and everyone’s pretty friendly,” he said. “We went to a couple of parks yesterday, a couple of breweries, and the people are pretty friendly.”

Tourism is more than just fun and entertainment—it’s big business for Tennessee. Direct visitor spending in Davidson County alone generated more than $1 billion in state and local tax revenue. Without that, officials say every Nashville household would pay nearly $3,700 more in state and local taxes each year.

From Mountain City to Memphis, tourism is fueling local businesses, creating jobs, and cementing hospitality as one of Tennessee’s proudest industries. And for Music City, it’s proof that its rhythm keeps travelers coming back

