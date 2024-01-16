Tennessee tow truck drivers working round clock after snow hits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If there is one single occupation that truly benefits from the snow and slick roads, it's tow truck companies.

They've fielded thousands of calls over the past 24 hours. Those calls come in from those wrecked or stuck on the side of the road.

Here's what you need to know about driving on our roads right now. The slushy muck can be tricky and turn your tires in the wrong direction. But the real trouble is below where you find ice.

Just ask Johnny, a rideshare driver who tested a hill trying to get to a fare.

"I tried to get up the hill and couldn't make it and found myself in a ditch," Johnny said Johnny.

He was lucky to quickly get some help.

Towing companies have been overrun with calls from stranded motorists. Herman Mizouri Towing said they been working almost 24-7.

"It's crazy — a lot of people are getting stuck in ditches, slipping off roads, breaking down, radiators busting, a little bit of everything," he said.

And, he does mean everything. Consider the guy doing donuts right there in the middle of Broadway Monday in downtown Nashville.

He was lucky to not to wreck. Others found perhaps a safer place to do donuts in the parking lot outside Nissan Stadium. From the looks of a shot from Sky5, dozens of cars decided to take their cars literally for a spin on the slick pavement in the lot.

At least one of them pushed it a little too hard and hit a tree. That is a cautionary tale.

Until the roads clear: stay home. If you need to head out take it slow and easy.

If you find yourself needing a tow truck, they are so busy you might wait a while.

A typical tow will cost you between $150 and $250-dollars though your auto insurance may cover it.