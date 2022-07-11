NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is asking for the public's help to determine the number of wild turkeys across the state.

It all started about a decade ago when hunters were reporting fewer and fewer turkeys — especially around the southern counties of Middle Tennessee.

Since then, the TWRA has been trying to find out the cause of the decline.

Now they're asking the public to submit information through a new survey.

The information could shed light on turkey population trends like nesting and brood survival.

"So if you happen to see any turkeys while you're out and about, you can submit what you see online or through an app for the survey which runs through the end of August," said TWRA spokesperson Barry Cross. Right now there is no one answer, there is no smoking gun to this and we hope somewhere down the road to be able to rectify what we're seeing and turn it around."