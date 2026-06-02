Tennessee turns 230: Statehood Day celebration lives on at state museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On June 1, 1796, Tennessee officially became the 16th state in the Union, signed into law by President George Washington. Two hundred thirty years later, that milestone still resonates across the Volunteer State.

The Tennessee State Museum is marking the occasion with a summer-long celebration, using Statehood Day as the kickoff for new exhibits and free programming open to the public.

"We're so excited. Today is Statehood Day!" Jeff Sellers, director of education and public programs, said, greeting visitors Monday with exhibits that bring Tennessee's history to life.

Inside, guests can step back in time through hands-on activities, view rare artifacts, and watch an authentic 18th-century-style printing press in action, producing faithful reproductions of America's most cherished documents.

The museum's newest temporary exhibit, Tennessee Voices: American Stories, highlights both household names and lesser-known Tennesseans whose contributions helped shape the nation — from the Revolutionary era to today.

"What we're doing is showing how Tennessee fits into the greater American story," Sellers said. "It's about the famous Tennesseans — and those who weren't so famous, but did amazing things."

Modern history is part of the mix, too. Visitors can learn about astronaut Barry Wilmore carrying the Tennessee Tri-Star flag into space and explore how the state's culture, music, and heritage continue to make an impact.

"This is where Tennessee's heritage lives," Sellers said, inviting guests to connect past and present.

Admission, parking, and all summer programs are free. Families can also join the Tennessee Passport Program to explore the museum alongside the State Capitol, State Library and Archives, and Bicentennial Mall State Park.

While official Statehood Day festivities wrapped up over the weekend, the Tennessee State Museum is open year-round and continues to welcome visitors throughout the summer.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.