Tennessee unveils first new welcome sign design since 1995

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee leaders unveiled a new “Welcome to Tennessee” sign design Monday that will soon appear at interstate entry points and welcome centers across the state.

Governor Bill Lee joined officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development in Erwin to reveal the first installation at the I-26 Unicoi County Welcome Center.

According to TDOT, the new design will eventually be used at all state entry points. The rollout marks the first major redesign of Tennessee’s welcome signs since 1995.

Notably, the updated signs will also be the first in Tennessee history to include the governor’s name, similar to welcome signs used in some other states.

State officials said the project is part of Lee’s $5 million FY25 budget commitment focused on promoting scenic beauty along Tennessee’s major travel corridors.

“Every day, thousands of people cross our state line for the first time—families on vacation, new residents seeking opportunity, and visitors who are about to discover what makes Tennessee special,” Lee said in a statement. “These new welcome signs reflect the pride we have in our home and Tennessee’s Volunteer Spirit that says ‘we’re glad you’re here.’”

The signs feature a mural-inspired design with imagery highlighting Tennessee landscapes, including mountains, rivers and wildlife. Officials said the look was inspired by vintage postcards while also being designed to stand out to drivers traveling at highway speeds.

“These signs are more than just markers on the side of the road—they’re a welcome mat to our home,” TDOT Commissioner Will Reid said in a statement.

The state said the new signage system was also designed with durability in mind, using modular panels that can be replaced individually without rebuilding the entire structure.

TDOT said new roadside gateway signs will be installed at 16 interstate entry points in phases over the coming months as fabrication and scheduling are completed.