Tennessee US House candidate Heidi Campbell announces her husband has stage 4 cancer

Heidi Campbell for Congress
Posted at 10:10 AM, Nov 02, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer.

Heidi Campbell tweeted Wednesday that her husband, Andrew, received the diagnosis “out of nowhere” last week.

Heidi Campbell said her husband was set to undergo surgery on Wednesday. She asked for prayers, positive energy and healing thoughts for their family. They have two children.

Campbell is facing Republican Andy Ogles for the 5th Congressional District, which covers Nashville-Davidson County and five other counties.

The 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election ends Thursday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
