Watch Now
News

Actions

Tennessee Vols Smokey makes it Top 25 bobblehead debut

Tennessee Volunteers Football Top 25 Ranking Tracker Bobblehead
Phil Sklar<br/>Co-Founder and CEO<br/>National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum<br/>
Tennessee Volunteers Football Top 25 Ranking Tracker Bobblehead
Tennessee Volunteers Football Top 25 Ranking Tracker Bobblehead
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — College football season is around the corner and the Vols are ranked 15th in the preseason polls. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a first-of-its-kind Top 25 Ranking Bobblehead Series.

Tennessee’s mascot, Smokey makes its debate as the first Top 25 Ranking Bobblehead Series. Being a fan favorite made it an easy choice for him to headline this new series of bobbleheads.

"We’re excited to unveil this first-of-its-kind Top 25 Ranking Bobblehead Series in conjunction with the start of the 2024 college football season,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “

Keep an out for more Top 25 bobbleheads from your favorite team! You can find more on their website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community