Tennessee Vols Smokey makes it Top 25 bobblehead debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — College football season is around the corner and the Vols are ranked 15th in the preseason polls. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a first-of-its-kind Top 25 Ranking Bobblehead Series.

Tennessee’s mascot, Smokey makes its debate as the first Top 25 Ranking Bobblehead Series. Being a fan favorite made it an easy choice for him to headline this new series of bobbleheads.

"We’re excited to unveil this first-of-its-kind Top 25 Ranking Bobblehead Series in conjunction with the start of the 2024 college football season,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “

Keep an out for more Top 25 bobbleheads from your favorite team! You can find more on their website.