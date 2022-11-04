Watch Now
Tennessee Volunteers kick off against Georgia Bulldogs on NewsChannel 5 on Saturday

Princeton Fant
Wade Payne/AP
Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Posted at 4:36 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 05:37:25-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's set to be one of college football's biggest games of the year as the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Georgia Bulldogs. The two top teams will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on NewsChannel 5.

Tennessee will play Georgia in Athens and tickets for this game have already been dubbed some of the highest you'll find this year. Ticketmaster has the highest price currently listed, and that's a resale ticket listed at $3,000.

Heading into the game the Vols are ranked #1 and the Bulldogs #3 in the College Football Playoff poll.

The Vols have made a major turnaround in less than two years thanks to head coach Josh Heupel. A win over the Bulldogs Saturday would allow the team to control its own destiny in the hunt for a national championship.

The matchup is a historic one and fans are ready for all the action. "If you're not enjoying this right now, you're not trying to soak in the moment, what are you doing?" said one fan in Nashville. "I remember when the Vols were great and they are now great again. They're gonna beat the stink out of Georgia."

The official alumni watch party is happening at BoomBozz Taphouse in East Nashville. Details can be found here.

