Tennessee Volunteers to play fall exhibition game at First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Volunteers are heading the First Horizon Park this season!

The Vols will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a fall exhibition game on Friday, October 25 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, with tickets starting at $20.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.