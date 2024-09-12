Watch Now
Tennessee Volunteers to play fall exhibition game at First Horizon Park

APTOPIX CWS Finals Baseball
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Tennessee players celebrate their victory against Texas A&amp;M in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Volunteers are heading the First Horizon Park this season!

The Vols will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a fall exhibition game on Friday, October 25 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, with tickets starting at $20.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

