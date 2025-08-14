Tennessee wants to restrict soda and candy purchases for SNAP recipients while expanding hot food options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 736,000 Tennesseans could face new restrictions on what they can purchase with their food assistance benefits under a plan proposed by Governor Bill Lee.

The governor is seeking a federal waiver from the USDA that would ban SNAP recipients from buying items like soda and candy while allowing the purchase of hot prepared chicken.

"Tennessee is leading the nation in creating innovative solutions to enhance quality of life, and I'm proud to continue our legacy of responsible fiscal stewardship while also delivering nutritious food choices for hard-working families," Lee said.

Critics argue the plan could further limit options for families already struggling with food access and rising grocery costs.

Signe Anderson, senior director of nutrition advocacy at the Tennessee Justice Center, which advocates for vulnerable families and children, expressed concerns about the impact on low-income households.

"Some of it has been just the price of food. A lot of families that we work with have seen prices rise at the grocery store, and that's something that's felt hardest by our low-income families," Anderson said.

By December 2024, more than 736,000 Tennesseans received SNAP benefits. The program currently bans alcohol, paper products, and hot prepared food — though the federal waiver could change part of that restriction.

"The waiver expands access for hot foods at the grocery store, and we agree with that. That is definitely something that families should have," Anderson said.

While the USDA states that waivers help ensure SNAP dollars fund nutritious food to improve health outcomes, Anderson believes the proposal falls short.

"If the approach of this waiver is to help people eat healthy, it's done nothing there to help," Anderson said.

Many Tennessee families already lack access to affordable, healthy food. In Nashville alone, more than 40,000 residents live in communities where healthy grocery options are scarce or unaffordable.

"Our office is here in the food desert, and if you don't have a grocery store to go to, or you just have a corner store, your food options are really limited. And with this waiver, your options will be limited even more," Anderson said.

Anderson suggests a different approach to addressing food insecurity.

"I would ask the governor to really look at positive ways to address hunger and address healthy eating, and we do that by giving families money to buy and afford healthy food, and also seeking ways to make sure there are grocery stores and neighborhoods where there currently are deserts," Anderson said.

According to the governor's office, the waiver aims to ensure SNAP fulfills its intended purpose of promoting healthier eating habits, supporting improved health outcomes, and reducing chronic conditions for low-income families.

The USDA has approved similar waivers for 12 states so far. States like West Virginia and Utah plan to implement these changes by January 2026, while the USDA encourages states to submit waivers that meet their unique needs.

This story was reported on-air and written by reporter Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.