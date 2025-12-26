Tennessee wildlife agency concludes extensive investigation on illegal poaching activity

WILSON, RUTHERFORD COS. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said on Tuesday that it concluded an extensive investigation on illegal poaching activity.

The agency said the investigation started in 2024 following a citizen tip that ultimately led to the discovery of violations throughout Wilson and Rutherford counties.

Officials said they discovered "multiple violations involving the illegal take of white-tailed deer and the unlawful sale and bartering of deer meat."

TWRA said they seized 50 deer heads and 50 deer heads and antlers, a wild turkey head, an illegally possessed fox squirrel, and several weapons used in the poaching violations.

Officials said two people pleaded guilty to offenses related to the illegal activity.

One person, in addition to the guilty plea of multiple offenses, was also banned for life from hunting, fishing, trapping and entering TWRA-managed lands, and received a $15,000 fine with 60 days behind bars.

The other person received a 'three-year privilege revocation,' according to officials.