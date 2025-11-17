Tennessee's Boo Carter no longer on team, enters transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defensive back Boo Carter no longer is on No. 20 Tennessee's roster after not being at Neyland Stadium for the Volunteers' last game.

A Tennessee spokesman confirmed Sunday that Carter is no longer on the program. Asked if Carter was at the Vols' win Saturday over New Mexico Stat e, coach Josh Heupel was brief.

“At the end of the day, there's a standard you've got to meet to be in that locker room and so he was not out on the field with us,” Heupel said. “That'll be my last response to anything related to that for right now.”

Carter had to work his way back onto the field to start preseason practice after reportedly missing workouts this summer. He made the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team for starting five of 13 games. He ranked sixth with 38 tackles, including 28 solo. He also led the SEC averaging 16.5 yards per punt return.

He played in nine games this season and led Tennessee returning 11 punt returns for 145 yards with a 13.1-yard average. He also had one sack, 25 tackles, broke up three passes and forced three fumbles.

Carter thanked Tennessee fans, coaches and administrators on social media Sunday afternoon.

“Unfortunately my season has been cut short due to injury,” Carter wrote. “I have decided to enter the transfer portal and I am excited about the opportunities going forward!”

Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) visits Florida (3-7, 2-5) on Saturday. The Vols have been without preseason All-American defensive back Jermod McCoy all season as he recovers from an ACL torn in January while Rickey Gibson III hasn't played since the season opener.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.