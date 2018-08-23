Tennessee's Favorite 'Bad' Movie Is 'Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - According to a recent list, Tennesseans' favorite guilty pleasure movie is "Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector."

The list was compiled by CenturyLinkQuote. It gathered the most popular, lowest-scoring movies of all time using data from Rotten Tomatoes, IMDB, and the Razzie Awards.

They then analyzed the Google Trends data for each movie to determine which guilty pleasure is most popular in each state.

Below is the entire list: