Tennessee's Favorite 'Bad' Movie Is 'Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - According to a recent list, Tennesseans' favorite guilty pleasure movie is "Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector."
The list was compiled by CenturyLinkQuote. It gathered the most popular, lowest-scoring movies of all time using data from Rotten Tomatoes, IMDB, and the Razzie Awards.
They then analyzed the Google Trends data for each movie to determine which guilty pleasure is most popular in each state.
Below is the entire list:
- Alabama: From Justin to Kelly
- Alaska: The Emoji Movie
- Arizona: The Emoji Movie
- Arkansas: Feardotcom
- California: The Room
- Colorado: Jack and Jill
- Connecticut: Gigli
- Delaware: Batman & Robin
- District of Columbia: The Emoji Movie
- Florida: Super Mario Bros.
- Georgia: Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
- Hawaii: The Emoji Movie
- Idaho: The Love Guru
- Illinois: The Room
- Indiana: Super Mario Bros.
- Iowa: The Emoji Movie
- Kansas: Battlefield Earth
- Kentucky: Daddy Day Camp
- Louisiana: From Justin to Kelly
- Maine: The Master of Disguise
- Maryland: Catwoman
- Massachusetts: The Room
- Michigan: The Emoji Movie
- Minnesota: The Room
- Mississippi: Norbit
- Missouri: The Emoji Movie
- Montana: Wild Wild West
- Nebraska: The Hottie and the Nottie
- Nevada: Glitter
- New Hampshire: Super Mario Bros.
- New Jersey: The Emoji Movie
- New Mexico: Batman & Robin
- New York: The Room
- North Carolina: From Justin to Kelly
- North Dakota: Kazaam
- Ohio: Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
- Oklahoma: Troll 2
- Oregon: Battlefield Earth
- Pennsylvania: Super Mario Bros.
- Rhode Island: Catwoman
- South Carolina: Son of the Mask
- South Dakota: Batman & Robin
- Tennessee: Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
- Texas: The Emoji Movie
- Utah: Batman & Robin
- Vermont: The Room
- Virginia: The Emoji Movie
- Washington: Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
- West Virginia: Battlefield Earth
- Wisconsin: Super Mario Bros.
- Wyoming: Wild Wild West