Tennessee’s hands-free driving law goes into effect today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new law that prohibits drivers from holding their phones in Tennessee goes into effect today.

The driving with cell phones ban is just one of many new laws that went into effect July 1 . However, hands-free or Bluetooth calls will still be allowed.

The goal of this bill is to cut back on distracted driving collisions. Tennessee ranks the highest when it comes to distracted driving deaths, according to a study .

If you're caught breaking the law, you could up $50 the first time, $100 for the third or for causing a wreck, and $200 in active work or school zones.

Police suggest having someone else text for you and if you need to use your GPS, just put in directions early.

Another good idea is a mount your phone just like this or you can always put it to the side in a cup holder.