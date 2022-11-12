Tennessee's statewide gun hunting season for deer opens the Saturday before Thanksgiving

NAHSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's 2022-2023 statewide gun hunting season for deer opens Saturday, November 19. As is traditional, the season will be opening on the Saturday immediately preceding Thanksgiving.

During gun season, muzzleloaders and archery equipment are also allowed.

“Deer hunting season is one of our state’s most cherished traditions,” said Jason Maxedon, Executive Director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. “We hope everyone will be able to get into the woods and have the opportunity to carry someone with you to continue the tradition.”

However, there are limits.

Anyone born on or after January 1, 1969 must carry proof of satisfactory completion of a hunter education class or have an Apprentice Hunting License to legally hunt any species in Tennessee.

Daily, no more than one antlered deer may be taken. And the statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, hunters are allowed the following antlerless bag limits:

Unit L: three per day

Unit A: two per season

Unit B: one per season

Unit C: one per season (Nov. 19-Dec. 4 only)

Unit D: one per season (Nov. 19-25 only)

More details on specific allowances can be found on page 31 of the 2022-2023 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. If you want a physical copy of the Guide, you can pick one up at an agency office or at a license agent retail location.

You can also visit the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency website or app for a virtual copy or for more information.