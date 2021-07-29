Tennessee's tax-free holiday starts this weekend. Here's what to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's annual tax-free holiday is set to start this weekend, however this year, the state approved two other sales holidays.

The holidays are aimed to help Tennesseans ahead of the upcoming school year and bolster the state's hospitality industry.

Last year, lawmakers approved two similar sales tax holiday weekends as a way to support the economy amid the pandemic. It included the traditional tax-free weekend on clothing and school supplies, but added a second weekend focusing on food and drink sales.

Clothing, School Supplies and Computers

From Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 1, clothing and school supplies priced under $100 and computers priced under $1,500 will be exempt from sales tax. This also includes online purchases.

What's included:



General apparel that costs $100 or less such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes or dresses

School and art supplies costing $100 or less per item such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, rulers, glazes, clay paints, drawing pads and artist paintbrushes

Computers for personal use costing $1,500 or less

Laptop computers and tablet computers costing $1,500 or less

What's not included:



Jewelry

Handbags

Sports and recreational equipment

Storage media like flash drives and compact discs

Individually purchases software

Printer supplies

Household appliances

Food, Food Ingredients and Prepared Food

From Friday, July 30 through Thursday, August 5, food, food ingredients and prepared food will be exempt from sales tax. This will include sales at grocery stores, restaurants and food trucks.

What's included:



Food items sold in a heated state or heated by the seller

Food items containing two or more ingredients mixed together by the seller as a single item or are sold with eating utensils

Food and food ingredients sold to be ingested or chewed by humans that are consumed for taste or nutritional value

What's not included:



Alcoholic beverages

Tobacco

Candy

Dietary supplements

Gun Safes and Safety Equipment

Tennessee will offer a year-long tax exemption for gun safes and specified gun safety devices sold at retail stores. This exemption will last from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

For more information on the sale tax holidays, click here.