Tennessee's tax-free weekend begins on Friday, July 25

NASHVILLE, tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers is beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 27.
What is exempt and what is not?
General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses is exempt
School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads and artist paintbrushes are exempt.
Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less are exempt.
Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers
Not exempt:
- Apparel items priced at more than $100
- Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum
- Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment
- School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100
- Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum
- Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs
- Individually purchased software
- Printer supplies
- Household appliances
