Man In Custody After Tennova Healthcare Lockdown

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A man has been taken into custody after Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville was briefly placed on lockdown.
Clarksville Police confirmed the incident around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday at the hospital, which is located on Dunlop Lane near Interstate 24.
Officers were called to the area due to reports of an armed man sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.
The man was later taken into custody and the lockdown was lifted. Police said everyone is safe.
It’s unclear if the man would face any charges. He was not immediately identified.