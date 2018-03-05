Tennessee's Missing Children Remembered With Candlelight Vigil

Partly Cloudy
LEBANON, Tenn. - On Sunday, families of missing Tennessee children gathered in Lebanon to encourage one another and spread awareness.
March 4 is known as Tennessee Missing Children's Day after Jonnie Carter and Rep. Darren Jernigan created the measure which passed in 2017.
"I just felt like something needed to be done. My daughter's missing. She disappeared when she was 11 years old on March 4, 2001, so today marks 17 years. Bethany is 28 years old now," said Carter.
Kids received a free fingerprint kit, and guests spoke to the attendees.
They closed with a candlelight vigil then released balloons with bookmarks of missing children attached to them.
Heather Simmers, mother of missing Rutherford County 17-year-old Devin Bond also attended the vigil.
"It helps to know that you're not alone. With someone who understands with the day-to-day having a missing child. It just helps to connect with someone who knows how you feel," Simmers said.
Bond disappeared on March 31.
More information about missing children in Tennessee can be found here.
The National Center For Missing & Exploited Children reports 81 children are currently missing in Tennessee.