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Tens of thousands sign petition urging Gov. Lee to halt execution of Tennessee inmate

Attorneys for Tony Carruthers argue no physical evidence links him to the killings and say six fingerprints recovered from the crime scene did not match him.
Rally to stop Carruthers Execution
Dan Blommel
Rally to stop Carruthers Execution at Tennessee Captiol.
Rally to stop Carruthers Execution
Rally to stop Carruthers Execution
Posted

(NASHVILLE, TENN.) — Advocates and family delivered a petition signed by people all over the country to Governor Bill Lee on Monday. It urges him to halt the execution of inmate Tony Carruthers.

Advocacy groups including Alternatives to the Death Penalty, the American Civil Liberties Union, Faith Leaders of Color Coalition (FLOCC), and more joined family at the Tennessee Capitol to call on Gov. Lee to stop the execution scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m.

"Because when there is untested DNA evidence, evidence that could provide truth, clarity, and certainty, the state of Tennessee has a moral obligation to examine it before taking a human life."

Carruthers was convicted and sentenced to death three decades ago for a triple murder in Memphis. Attorneys for Tony Carruthers argue no physical evidence links him to the killings and say six fingerprints recovered from the crime scene did not match him. Advocates want forensic testing completed before the state carries out irreversible punishment.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@newschannel5.com

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Neighbors transform Antioch Pike after deadly hit-and-run

Here’s a story offering a great example of how a common cause, and a little creativity, can “intersect” to improve quality of life. Our South Nashville reporter Patsy Montesinos shares how some neighbors decided to take action, following the tragic death of a 77-year-old in a hit-and-run along Antioch Pike earlier this year. See how they used “tactical urbanism” to make the area a little safer for all.

- Rhori Johnston

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