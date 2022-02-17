Testimony in trial for Ashley Kroese enters third day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial for a woman accused in a wrong-way crash that killed a Brentwood police officer is continuing on Thursday.

Ashley Kroese is accused of driving drunk on the wrong side of the road and smashing into Officer Destin Legieza's patrol vehicle during the early morning hours of June 18, 2020. Legieza died at the scene. He was 30 years old.

The crash happened in front of the Brentwood Market on Franklin Road. Legieza is the only officer to die on duty in the Brentwood Police Department's 50-year history.

Testimony is continuing into its third day. The state is expected to rest its case on Thursday.

Kroese is facing a charge of vehicular homicide, which has the potential for a 30-year prison sentence. She has also been charged with aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a vehicle, driving on the right-hand side of the road.

According to an arrest affidavit, Kroese had a blood alcohol content of 0.166% when she hit his squad car. Much of the testimony has centered around Kroese's actions in the hours leading up to the crash. The state will have to convince the jury that her intoxication caused the head-on crash.