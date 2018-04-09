Texas Murder Suspect Captured In Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A fugitive wanted on capital murder charges in Texas was arrested over the weekend in Murfreesboro.
Rutherford County officials said Paige Terrell Lawyer was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Sunday on Butterfly Bend. U.S. Marshals, Rutherford County sheriff’s officials and Murfreesboro police were all involved in the operation.
According to the CBS affiliate in Dallas, he was identified as a suspect in the double murder of a mother and daughter.
Lawyer has been charged with being a fugitive from justice and is being held without bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
A court date was set for Thursday. He’s expected to be extradited back to Texas.