Text 911 provides an extra layer of protection for Williamson County families

Wilson County residents and visitors can now text 9-1-1
Terry Godfrey / WTVF
Wilson County 911 first responders are advising residents and visitors to "call if you can, but text if you must" using the county's new text-to-911 option.
Posted at 4:51 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 05:51:47-04

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — All Williamson County families now have the ability to text 911 in an emergency. The new service provides an extra layer of protection.

It's important to note calling 911 is still the fastest way to get help. Being able to talk through an emergency helps dispatchers respond quicker, but in a situation where calling could put you in danger, send a text instead. This is also a great resource for those that have their hearing or speech impacted in some way.

If you choose to send a text, keep these rules in mind. Always include you location and the type of emergency, don't use abbreviations and make sure to respond to the dispatcher's questions when they reply back.

If you do not get a text back, call. First responders said sometimes texts can take longer to receive or may not be received at all.

For those in Spring Hill near the Williamson/Maury County line, as long as you text within Spring Hill limits, the text should go through.

If you send a text where the service is not available, you will get back a text telling you to reach out in another way.

