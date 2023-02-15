Texting 911 is now available in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People in Clarksville and Montgomery County now have the ability to text 911 during an emergency.

Montgomery County 9-1-1 Emergency Communications says this new text option should only be used in an emergency when placing a call isn't possible. The motto is "Call if you can, text if you can't." For instance, if the caller is deaf, hard-of-hearing, speech impaired, or when speaking out loud would put the caller in danger.

Once a text is sent, a 911 dispatcher will follow up with questions and instructions. People can send multiple texts and even photos to provide details, just make sure to be brief and concise.

The new service has its challenges too like requiring a texting or data plan to send messages. There's also the possibility of a text not going through or taking longer for dispatchers to receive based on someone's service.

Some of the other counties with this option available include Davidson, Williamson, Wilson and Rutherford County.

