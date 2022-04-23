Thai Laos Food Fair returns at Wat Amphawan of America temple in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The annual Thai Laos Food Fair in Murfreesboro is back after hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fair runs on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wat Amphawan of America, a Thai Theravada Buddhist Temple.

It is an all you can eat event that costs $25 cash at the door, with exceptions. Seniors age 75 and older, kids under 10 years old and attendants in wheel chairs all eat for free. Parking and water bottles are free for all as well.

Over 20 booths of authentic food and desert will be served at this event, prepared by Thai-Laos restaurants across the state. There are also a variety of drinks to choose from, including green tea and Thai tea. No alcohol is permitted.

In addition to the food, traditional dances will be performed for attendants to enjoy, and traditional music will play throughout.

The Fair is an open-air event. As an extra treat for children, there will also be a bouncy castle and a bouncy slide.