Thanksgiving dinner could cost shoppers more this year

GALLATIN, Tenn (WTVF) — From rent to groceries it seems like the prices on just about everything are going up this year.

That includes the Thanksgiving fixings. The meal will cost you more this year, compared to last year.

"Luckily, I've got plenty of turkeys, you know for this year, but country hams is a is a different story," said Bobby Hill, store manager at H. G. Hill Food Stores in Gallatin. "I'm doing everything in my power to try to get product you know, and so far, I've been pretty lucky," Hill said.

Hill says the store is staying stocked with all the Thanksgiving fixings, but shoppers may notice a difference in prices on items like hams.

"We have to charge $3.19 a pound for them, though, we usually we have them $2.69 pounds," he said.

The Farm Bureau said a Thanksgiving is expected to cost 4 to 5% more this year compared to last year. That's when the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 was the lowest it had been since 2010.

"I think it's got a lot to do with labor shortage and the pandemic," Hill said.

The USDA says a three-pound bag of Russet potatoes costs $1.12 this year, compared to $0.99 last year.

If you want green beans, you'll pay about $1.62 per pound this year, up about 15 cents from last year.

Along with labor shortages, there are several other factors driving up food prices including higher transportation costs and supply chain disruptions.

To help with the cost this year, H. G. Hill Food Stores is offering customers a free turkey with a $100 purchase.

Hill says you may not see some items on shelves if you wait much longer