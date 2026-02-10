That fierce freeze in Tenn. killed hundreds of tropical fish

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The ice storm certainly hit hard for so many, including Papa and Girls Freshwater, a small family business that operates out of a grandfather's garage.

Losing power meant no heat and, ultimately, the demise of hundreds of tropical fish.

Richard Inglis runs an aquarium, of sorts, that's part hobby and part business out of his garage with his three granddaughters and partners: Kayce, Kaylee and Karlee.

It started small a few years back, and eventually grew to more than 70 tanks, in which they bred beautiful freshwater tropical fish.

"So, we had babies, discus, cyclids, guppies and others," said Kaylee Stinson.

Everything was going great, but then the ice storm hit.

These tropical fish need water 78 degrees or warmer.

During the storm, their power went out, and their backup generator failed.

Seven days with no heat, and the water temperature dropped to 36 degrees.

"When it got real cold like it did, the fish in the water froze. The water got too cold. The fish were frozen," Richard said.

"It's just, you hope there are survivors, but you just know there won't be any," said Kaylee.

"Yes, they was all dead. Everything we had — dead. At least ten per tank and 78 tanks," added Richard.

They lost all the fish.

What remains is a tank full of hearty snails and little amphibians that could brave the cold.

The rest of the tanks have been emptied and cleaned.

"It's really hard to see on lost ... but to lose the whole thing, and that's really hard," said Richard.

But the girls say they're going to be right there with granddad, starting over one tank at a time.

"At first it was just very hard, but I say pray and give it to God ... and get more fish," said Karlee.

You can check out Papa and Girls Freshwater Fish in Nashville on Facebook.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com