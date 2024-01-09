'That whole day changed my life': Grieving mother calls for witnesses to son's murder to come forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grieving mother is pleading for the people who witnessed her son's murder to come forward.

Antoinette Avant said her life changed forever the day her son Aquan was killed in 2019. She has struggled to manage her grief ever since.

"I fight every day to get up and move around, to work, to breathe, to exist," said Antoinette Avant. "All because someone took my baby away."

Aquan was known as "Quan" or "Q" and was a native to Nashville. The 20-year-old was the youngest of five children. He was known for his big heart and generous spirit. He loved playing sports and cooking. At the time of his death he worked for T-Mobile, and was taking classes at Middle Tennessee State University with a goal of completing a degree in Exercise Science.

"He was one of those people who stood out," said Antoinette Avant. "If you knew him, you would love him because of how he was."

Metro Police said on Nov. 4, 2019, just before 3:30 p.m., Aquan was standing with three people on 25th Avenue North when a man walked up to them, shot him three times and took off. Aquan was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Surveillance images of the person responsible were shared by police. The man appeared to be young with short hair and was wearing a black track suit.

Antoinette said if someone comes forward and shares information about the shooting, then perhaps she can finally get justice and some peace.

"It won’t bring him back, but at least I can go to bed at night knowing this kid isn’t on the street doing this to somebody else," said Antoinette Avant.

If you have any information on who killed Aquan Avant you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.

