The 2024 Titans Draft Party is in Nissan Stadium Thursday, and tickets are free

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Want to celebrate the first round of the NFL draft in style?

Nissan Stadium is hosting a Titans Draft Party on Thursday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m.!

Tickets are free and you can claim yours online. The parking lot opens at 4:30 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m., stage entertainment begins.

Enter the stadium for the event through gate 3 or gate 9.