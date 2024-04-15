The 2024 Titans Draft Party is in Nissan Stadium Thursday, and tickets are free

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Want to celebrate the first round of the NFL draft in style?
Nissan Stadium is hosting a Titans Draft Party on Thursday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m.!
Tickets are free and you can claim yours online. The parking lot opens at 4:30 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m., stage entertainment begins.
Enter the stadium for the event through gate 3 or gate 9.
