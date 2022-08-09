Watch Now
News

Actions

The Alabama Band donates $25K for flood relief in Kentucky

Severe Weather Appalachia
Brynn Anderson/AP
A vehicle is abandoned and surrounded by mud caused by massive flooding on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, near Haddix, Ky. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that several people, rain started falling on already saturated ground in eastern Kentucky late Friday morning. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Severe Weather Appalachia
Posted at 9:55 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 22:55:31-04

KENTUCKY (WTVF)  — After devastating floods hit Eastern Kentucky, country music group The Alabama Band will donate $25,000 to help those affected.

The money comes through the band's nonprofit, and will go to The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

"We hurt for the loss of life and destruction caused by the floods in Kentucky,” founding member Teddy Gentry said. “Hopefully these funds can help the families, farmers and businesses that were affected. They are in our prayers.”

The donation happened during a concert in Kentucky over the weekend.

"With all the devastation caused by the floods in eastern Kentucky, this is a very emotional time,” said founding member Randy Owen. "ALABAMA wanted to offer help in a small way."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap