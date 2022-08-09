The Alabama Band donates $25K for flood relief in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WTVF) — After devastating floods hit Eastern Kentucky, country music group The Alabama Band will donate $25,000 to help those affected.

The money comes through the band's nonprofit, and will go to The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

"We hurt for the loss of life and destruction caused by the floods in Kentucky,” founding member Teddy Gentry said. “Hopefully these funds can help the families, farmers and businesses that were affected. They are in our prayers.”

The donation happened during a concert in Kentucky over the weekend.

"With all the devastation caused by the floods in eastern Kentucky, this is a very emotional time,” said founding member Randy Owen. "ALABAMA wanted to offer help in a small way."