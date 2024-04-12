The American Red Cross helps save lives. I was happy to help them.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every two seconds in the United States, someone needs life-saving blood.

The American Red Cross has helped provide that blood and platelets for decades. Of course, the organization — founded in 1881 — does much more. Trained workers and volunteers are always ready when disaster strikes.

On Thursday at Belmont University, a special event to honor individuals and groups who take on that mission. I was happy to take part in the Nissan Lifesaver Luncheon, hosted by the Nashville Area Red Cross chapter.

It also served as a key fundraiser. The Red Cross can't continue their important work without all of our help.

They always welcome monetary donations, and of course, donations of blood. If you can help in any way, check out redcross.org for more information.