The American Red Cross: 'Urgent need' for volunteers ahead of Hurricane Ian touching down in Florida

It's a call for all hands on deck — the American Red Cross said there's an "urgent need" for shelter volunteers as the organization prepares for Hurricane Ian to hit Florida.

People who want to volunteer can get fast-track shelter training within four hours. The Nashville Area Chapter will have a training session starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday and another one Saturday, October 1st at 2 p.m. The Tennessee River Chapter in Clarksville will have a session today as well, starting at 5 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend the first hour of the sessions to learn more about all the volunteer opportunities with the Red Cross and then stay for the rest of the training to become a shelter volunteer.

The Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross has already sent 28 volunteers to Florida, Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, and Alaska following the destruction from Typhoon Merbok.

Hundreds of volunteers from across the country and tens of thousands of relief supplies are heading to Florida as dozens of shelters prepare to open.

If you are not able to volunteer but still want to help, you can donate to the American Red Cross as well as other organizations dedicated to helping communities in the aftermath of these devastating storms such as the Salvation Army, Project HOPE and World Central Kitchen.