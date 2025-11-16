The AP Top 25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

1. Ohio St. (57)10-016391
2. Indiana (8)11-015882
3. Texas A&M (1)10-015203
4. Georgia9-114475
5. Mississippi10-113316
6. Texas Tech10-112998
6. Oregon9-112997
8. Oklahoma8-2116211
9. Notre Dame8-211309
10. Alabama8-210624
11. BYU9-199212
12. Vanderbilt8-283313
13. Utah8-279515
14. Miami (FL)8-277316
15. Georgia Tech9-176814
16. Southern Cal8-270717
17. Texas7-356410
18. Michigan8-254718
19. Virginia9-247620
20. Tennessee7-336021
21. James Madison9-129424
22. North Texas9-1186-
23. Missouri7-3173-
24. Tulane8-2167-
25. Houston8-2107-

Others receiving votes: Navy 61, Illinois 31, SMU 28, Arizona St. 19, Louisville 17, Iowa 14, Pittsburgh 12, San Diego St. 12, Arizona 9, UNLV 9, Washington 8, South Florida 6, East Carolina 4, UConn 1.

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp

