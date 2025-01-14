‘The beginning of a nightmare,” Local immigrant families face uncertainty ahead of Trump inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As America prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump — now less than a week away — fear and anxiety loom large among some local families.

The President-elect has vowed to initiate mass deportations, potentially starting on his first day in office, a plan that has garnered the support of Gov. Bill Lee.

"I think it's really important that we work with President Trump and his administration," Lee said during a press conference. "We plan to do so and are very hopeful and encouraged about what that will mean for our state."

As communities brace for this potential reality, NewsChannel 5 spoke with some undocumented immigrants living in Nashville to share their stories.

Fleeing domestic violence in Mexico, a woman we'll call Gloria moved to the United States in 2002.

“I was seeking a safety for me and for my kids,” said Gloria. “That's why I made the decision to cross the border.”

We are disguising her true name and face due to her fear of deportation. After 23 years, Gloria says she doesn’t know how much longer she will be able to call Nashville home.

“I feel like after January 20, I'm going to start living one day at a time,” she explained.

Next Monday, President-elect Donald Trump will assume office, with promises to dismantle policies that currently limit immigration enforcement in places like schools, churches, and hospitals.

“Are you scared that your family is going to be separated with this new administration?”

“Yes, the fear is in me and in each member of my family,” added Gloria.

Gloria's family includes a 7-year-old autistic child who relies on the care of his undocumented parents, and a 12-year-old boy who depends on his single father’s undocumented income. Gloria and her husband run a maintenance business, and their family also includes an engineer, a psychologist, and a graphic designer living in Nashville. Yet, now they say they don't know what the future holds.

“This is the beginning of a nightmare,” said Gloria.

Anticipating what lies ahead, Gloria has started discussions with her grandchildren about the possibility that one day, one or both of their parents may not return home.

“They cannot understand why something might happen to you or why you need to go to jail,” said Gloria. “It's been a lot of tears, a lot of fear, but at the same time, we try to be strong in front of the kids and explain to them that we're going to be okay.”

To prepare for that possibility, the family is ensuring all legal documents, including passports and powers of attorney, are in order.

“A power of attorney is a legal document that designates someone to care for your children if you can’t,” said Charlotte English, an immigration lawyer with Tennessee Justice For Our Neighbors, a nonprofit law firm. “For parents, it’s one of the biggest worries, not knowing what the future holds or if they are at risk.”

As this immigrant family grapples with uncertainty about their future, they emphasize their commitment to their work.

“Work, provide, contribute,” Gloria said. “We are really good at it… and we take pride in what we do.”

Tomorrow, NewsChannel 5 will delve deeper into this important topic, focusing on how organizations in Nashville are coming together to support and educate families like Gloria’s.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@newschannel5.com