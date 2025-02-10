The Better Business Bureau is warning against recent romance scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is warning against romance scams where people will try to take advantage of those trying to find someone to spend Valentine's with.

The biggest thing is not to let your emotions take over, chances are if it feels like it's too good to be true, it is.

Representatives from the BBB say this time of year a lot of people take to dating apps to find love, but there are a lot of fake profiles that could be trying to just get sensitive information out of you.

Some things to look out for are if they give you too much information too quickly. If they try to get you off the app and ask for your personal contact information too quickly. If they make up excuses to avoid meeting in person. Or come up with sad or down on their luck stories that they need money for.

"We want you to feel important, especially as we approach Valentine's Day. We do not want you to be alone, but scammers also understand the timing and if they can get ahold of you identity and your money, they will."

If you do think you are being scammed, you should ask detailed questions to make sure the story is consistent.

Also take your time, and also research their profile.

"Look at the person. A lot of times on dating apps we see beautiful and handsome pictures of individuals...do a reverse images search look up and see if you can find that picture somewhere else. Because if it's a scammer, they're using someone else's identity to lure you in."

Also, report it. Most dating apps have a feature where you can make a report, or you can report it to the BBB.

If you do end up going on a date with someone from a dating app, be sure to share the info with those closest to you like friends and family.

