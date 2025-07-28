The Boring Company plans underground transit loop connecting Nashville airport to downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Boring Company announced plans to build an underground transit system in Nashville that would connect downtown and the convention center to Nashville International Airport with a travel time of approximately 8 minutes.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the project, called the Music City Loop, which will be entirely privately funded and cost taxpayers nothing.

"The Boring Company is excited to bring our world-class tunneling and transportation capabilities to Tennessee," said Steve Davis, President of The Boring Company.

The announcement launches a public process to evaluate potential routes, engage community stakeholders, and finalize plans for the project's initial 10-mile phase.

The company intends to begin construction immediately following approvals, with the first segment expected to be operational as early as the fall of 2026.

The Loop system will utilize underground tunnels beneath state-owned roadways and is expected to remove thousands of vehicles from surface roads each day, easing traffic congestion.

The Music City Loop will be an all-electric, zero-emissions transit system that meets or exceeds National Fire Protection Association standards.

