The Candle Bar Opens In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - There's a new bar in town sure to melt your heart.

If you're looking for a unique girls-night-out or maybe a date night activity, the Candle Bar located off Sidco Drive is now open.

Candle creators are invited to personalize their favorite fragrance, and their favorite container, for a one-of-a-kind combo.

Whitney Hall, director of retail, said their sister company, Paddywax has been pouring candles for more than two decades.

Now, customers can take matters into their own hands.

“We have 40 different fragrance options you do only choose one because we blended all of our fragrances to you over the years we found different combinations that people really like,” she said.

“It's really rewarding because you get to try these different things and kind of play with your tastes what your favorite things are,” Hall added.

The process itself takes about 30 to 40 minutes, but the candles need to cool for about three hours before they're ready to burn.

You can also bring your own wine or beer. To reserve a seat, visit their website.