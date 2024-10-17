The case against suspect in Mill Creek Greenway murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect in Mill Creek Greenway murder of Alyssa Lokits will mount a defense.

He's already spoken to a lawyer.

Now we know more details about the case against Park, and the potential sentence he faces if convicted.

The suspect in this case is locked up without bond. He is on suicide watch, no visitors, and has talked only to a public defender.

The 29-year-old Park is expected to mount some type of defense. As far as we know, no one saw the actual shooting that killed Allissa Lokits, and his lawyer may argue it wasn't him.

But people nearby heard screaming and gunshots.

And witnesses reported seeing Park leaving the area in a hurry.

Video places him at the Mill Creek Greenway in Antioch, with scratches on his arms and blood on his clothes as he drove away in a BMW.

For now Park is charged with criminal homicide — but that will likely become more specific.

"Well I certainly think First Degree Murder because some type of premeditation was involved," said Newschannel5 Legal analyst Nick Leonardo.

He said we'll learn much more about the case against Park when detectives testify at the upcoming preliminary hearing.

Metro detectives did recover a gun at the scene, and will try to trace its owner.

There also likely will be DNA evidence which could help build a strong case for District Attorney Glenn Funk.

If and when this goes to trial, many wonder if it will be a capital case?

"If convicted of First Degree murder in Davidson County the death penalty is not on the table. Our District Attorney has made it clear he is not going to pursue death cases.

Since he's held office he's never pursued the death penalty. This case won't be any different," said Leonardo.

For now, investigators continue to collect and test forensic evidence.

And ultimately, the case will go before the Grand Jury for a criminal indictment followed by a trial.

Since the death penalty is off the table Park is entitled to bond, which will be set at the next hearing likely in the two million dollar range.

In the meantime he remains locked up in a medical unit on suicide protocol.

Park will be in court one week from today for a preliminary hearing.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com