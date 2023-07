NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After canceling their Nashville and Knoxville shows this week, The Chicks have put new dates on the calendar for both concerts.

The band announced Thursday they had to cancel due to illness.

A new date in Nashville is scheduled for Sept. 23 at Bridgestone Arena while they will play in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sept. 21.

All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.