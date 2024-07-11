The cost of development: Nashville's urban growth is raising the heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As temperatures continue to climb, Nashville inches closer to record-breaking numbers.

The relentless heat hits you no matter where you step outside in the city, though some areas are noticeably hotter than others due to the Urban Heat Island Effect.

That's a hefty phrase I just wrote. I explain what this means in the player above for why it's so hot.

"It's a little bit steamy for us; we’re not used to this humidity," said Chrissy Bridges, a visitor from California. "We’ve been traveling around the South for a little bit, and earlier this month, we were up at Smith Lake in Alabama, and it was much cooler than it is here."

Dr. Kendra Abkowitz is Metro's senior director of sustainability and resilience. She said many buildings and roads make Nashville hotter than surrounding rural areas that have more green space and trees.

The effect is intensified as cities grow and in areas with little vegetation.

“We're also looking at strategies to deploy things like green roofs and cool roofs and surfaces that reflect he rather than absorb heat typically that's going to be lighter materials,” said Abkowitz. “But those are things that we're looking at on build infrastructure and buildings as well as on surfaces, like sidewalks and roads.”

But the city is creating ways to make Nashville cooler like planting more trees.

“One of our most significant programs is the Root Nashville Program, which is focused on planting trees across our city, both on private properties and on public properties.”

The city also wants to stay away from building materials like asphalt, concrete, brick, and stone since these tend to trap more heat.



