The Covenant School announces location of their new home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Covenant School has announced the site of their new home.

The school is under contract to purchase seven lots on Highway 70 between Brook Hollow Road and Vossland Drive.

“We are excited about the opportunity to create a fresh start for The Covenant School in a new home where God’s love will continue to echo,” Head of School Trudy Waters said. “This is a very attractive location for our school and for current and future families.

The project will go through an administrative approval process of the Metro Planning Department in the coming weeks.

